[LE PODCAST DE LA SEMAINE] L'intelligence artificielle va-t-elle remplacer avocats et juristes ?

Dans cet épisode, le professeur Teyssié - président honoraire et professeur émérite de l’Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas, auteur de nombreux ouvrages en droit du travail et en droit civil - répond à Maître Lucien Flament et à Emmanuel de Robillard sur les conséquences de l'intelligence artificielle pour les avocats et les juristes.