With your agreement, we and our 856 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

We and our partners process data for the following purposesPersonalised advertising and content, advertising and content measurement, audience research and services development , Precise geolocation data, and identification through device scanning, Store and/or access information on a device

Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
ACTUALITESNOS OFFRESESSAIS GRATUITS
RESSOURCES
CHIFFRES & TAUX
AGENDA
SIMULATEURS
BOUTIQUE
Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
logo
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail
Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Particuliers
Particuliers

[LE PODCAST DE LA SEMAINE] L'intelligence artificielle va-t-elle remplacer avocats et juristes ?

Dans cet épisode, le professeur Teyssié - président honoraire et professeur émérite de l’Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas, auteur de nombreux ouvrages en droit du travail et en droit civil - répond à Maître Lucien Flament et à Emmanuel de Robillard sur les conséquences de l'intelligence artificielle pour les avocats et les juristes.

Publié le 12/11/2024
podcast-droit-travail.png

©Lefebvre Dalloz

© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
Particuliers
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail

Aller plus loin

Navis Associations
particuliers -

Navis Associations

La plateforme de référence en droit des associations.
à partir de 137,08 € HT/mois
Je découvre
INNEO Cabinet comptable - Missions comptables et fiscales
particuliers -

INNEO Cabinet comptable - Missions comptables et fiscales

La documentation opérationnelle en ligne
à partir de 87,83 € HT/mois
Je découvre

A lire aussi

quoti-20220330-semaine-penale.jpg
Particuliers

La semaine de l’actualité pénale

Le pôle pénal des Editions Lefebvre Dalloz a sélectionné pour vous l’actualité marquante des deux dernières semaines.
quoti-20220330-semaine-penale.jpg
Particuliers

La semaine de l’actualité pénale

Le pôle pénal des Editions Lefebvre Dalloz a sélectionné pour vous l’actualité marquante de la semaine écoulée.
quoti-20241021-formation.jpg
Particuliers

Découvrez notre nouveau catalogue formations 2025