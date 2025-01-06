With your agreement, we and our 958 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

Social - Maladie-maternité, accidents du travail

Indemnités journalières d'assurance maternité

06/01/2025

Montant maximal et montant minimal des indemnités journalières de maternité.
Montant journalier minimal : 11,02 € (au 1-1-2025).

Montant journalier maximal : 101,94 € (arrêt de travail débutant à compter du 1-2-2025).

