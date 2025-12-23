With your agreement, we and our 954 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

Social - Salaire et cotisations sociales
Social - Salaire et cotisations sociales

Titres-restaurant

23/12/2025

Limite d’exonération (charges sociales et fiscales) de la contribution patronale.


Date d'effet

 

1-1-2022

1-1-2023

1-1-2024

1-1-2025

1-1-2026

Limite d’exonération de la contribution patronale (1)

 		 6,50 € 6,91 € 7,18 € 7,26 € 7,32 €
Valeur du titre pour une contribution patronale atteignant la limite d'exonération et égale à    60 % 10,83 € 11,52 € 11,97 € 12,10 € 12,20 €
     50 % 13 € 13,82 € 14,36 € 14,52 € 14,64 €

(1) Condition : être comprise entre 50 % et 60 % de la valeur libératoire des titres.

