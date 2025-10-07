With your agreement, we and our 937 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

We and our partners process data for the following purposesPersonalised advertising and content, advertising and content measurement, audience research and services development, Precise geolocation data, and identification through device scanning, Store and/or access information on a device

Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
ACTUALITESNOS OFFRESESSAIS GRATUITS
RESSOURCES
CHIFFRES & TAUX
AGENDA
SIMULATEURS
BOUTIQUE
Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
logo
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail
Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Particuliers
Particuliers

[PODCAST] « Quid Juris » – La condamnation de Nicolas Sarkozy au prisme du droit

Cette semaine, Laurent Neumann reçoit Jean-Baptiste Perrier, Professeur à Aix-Marseille Université, pour décrypter la condamnation de Nicolas Sarkozy dans l’affaire des soupçons de financement libyen de sa campagne présidentielle de 2007.

Publié le 07/10/2025
quoti-20251007-podcast.png

@Leclubdesjuristes

© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
Particuliers
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail

Aller plus loin

Mémento Associations, fondations, congrégations et fonds de dotation 2025
particuliers -

Mémento Associations, fondations, congrégations et fonds de dotation 2025

Gérez efficacement une association
155,00 € TTC
Je découvre
Mémento Procédure civile 2024-2025
particuliers -

Mémento Procédure civile 2024-2025

Un ouvrage qui expose une procédure civile complexe, qui n’en finit pas d’être modifiée !
149,00 € TTC
Je découvre

A lire aussi

top-podcast.jpg
Particuliers

[PODCAST] TOP 3 des podcasts les plus écoutés au mois de septembre

Découvrez la sélection des trois podcasts les plus écoutés au mois de septembre.
top-videos.jpg
Particuliers

[VIDEO] TOP 3 des vidéos les plus vues en septembre

Découvrez la sélection des trois vidéos les plus vues au mois de septembre.
vignette-quotidienne-4.jpg
Particuliers

[LE PODCAST DE LA SEMAINE] « Il faut défendre le droit et ceux qui sont chargés de défendre le droit ! » paroles de L. Fabius, P. Ghaleh-Marzban et P. Moscovici

« Quand l’institution est attaquée… la crise de confiance ne peut que se renforcer », dénonce Peimane Ghaleh-Marzban. Le président du tribunal judiciaire de Paris, l’ancien président du Conseil constitutionnel, Laurent Fabius, et Pierre Moscovici convergent vers le même constat alarmant, celui de la banalisation des coups portés à l’État de droit. Un constat qui fait pleinement écho aux dernières attaques dirigées contre les magistrats au lendemain de la condamnation, le 25 septembre, de Nicolas Sarkozy. Sur quels piliers repose cette notion de plus en plus dévoyée de l’État de droit ? Pourquoi et comment le défendre contre les attaques dont il est aujourd’hui la cible ? Dans ce quatrième épisode inédit du podcast La Nuit du Droit - La parole est à la défense du droit, Laurent Fabius, Pierre Moscovici, et Peimane Ghaleh-Marzban donnent l’alerte et appellent les citoyens à venir à la rencontre du droit, au micro de Lefebvre Dalloz, partenaire de l’édition 2025 de La Nuit du Droit.