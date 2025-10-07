Particuliers

[LE PODCAST DE LA SEMAINE] « Il faut défendre le droit et ceux qui sont chargés de défendre le droit ! » paroles de L. Fabius, P. Ghaleh-Marzban et P. Moscovici

« Quand l’institution est attaquée… la crise de confiance ne peut que se renforcer », dénonce Peimane Ghaleh-Marzban. Le président du tribunal judiciaire de Paris, l’ancien président du Conseil constitutionnel, Laurent Fabius, et Pierre Moscovici convergent vers le même constat alarmant, celui de la banalisation des coups portés à l’État de droit. Un constat qui fait pleinement écho aux dernières attaques dirigées contre les magistrats au lendemain de la condamnation, le 25 septembre, de Nicolas Sarkozy. Sur quels piliers repose cette notion de plus en plus dévoyée de l’État de droit ? Pourquoi et comment le défendre contre les attaques dont il est aujourd’hui la cible ? Dans ce quatrième épisode inédit du podcast La Nuit du Droit - La parole est à la défense du droit, Laurent Fabius, Pierre Moscovici, et Peimane Ghaleh-Marzban donnent l’alerte et appellent les citoyens à venir à la rencontre du droit, au micro de Lefebvre Dalloz, partenaire de l’édition 2025 de La Nuit du Droit.