With your agreement, we and our 948 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

We and our partners process data for the following purposesPersonalised advertising and content, advertising and content measurement, audience research and services development, Precise geolocation data, and identification through device scanning, Store and/or access information on a device

Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
ACTUALITESNOS OFFRESESSAIS GRATUITS
RESSOURCES
CHIFFRES & TAUX
AGENDA
SIMULATEURS
BOUTIQUE
Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
logo
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail
Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Particuliers
Particuliers

[VIDEO] 5 minutes en pénal [#23]

La lutte contre les violences sexuelles, l’affaire de l’amiante à Jussieu, et la vaccination obligatoire : tels sont les thèmes des décisions décryptées pour vous, dans cet épisode, par la rédaction « pénal » Lefebvre Dalloz.

Publié le 08/12/2025
© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
Particuliers
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail

Aller plus loin

Mémento Successions Libéralités 2026
particuliers -

Mémento Successions Libéralités 2026

Votre référence en la matière !
149,00 € TTC
Je découvre
Mémento Comptable 2026
particuliers -

Mémento Comptable 2026

La réglementation comptable en un seul volume
199,00 € TTC
Je découvre

A lire aussi

quoti-20220330-semaine-penale.jpg
Particuliers

La semaine de l’actualité pénale

Le pôle pénal des Editions Lefebvre Dalloz a sélectionné pour vous l’actualité marquante de la semaine écoulée.
top-podcast.jpg
Particuliers

[PODCAST] TOP 3 des podcasts les plus écoutés au mois d'octobre

Découvrez la sélection des trois podcasts les plus écoutés au mois d'octobre.
top-videos.jpg
Particuliers

[VIDEO] TOP 3 des vidéos les plus vues en octobre

Découvrez la sélection des trois vidéos les plus vues au mois d'octobre.