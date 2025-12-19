With your agreement, we and our 950 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Particuliers
Particuliers

[VIDEO] Droit et contre-terrorisme 2

Jean-Louis Périès nous raconte son choix, en tant que président de la cour d’assises spéciale lors du procès V13 de permettre au ministère public d’interroger accusés et témoins cités par le parquet avant les avocats des parties.

Publié le 19/12/2025
© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
Particuliers
