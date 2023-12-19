With your agreement, we and our 954 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

Social - Salaire et cotisations sociales

Frais professionnels : transports en commun

19/12/2023

Pass Navigo (Ile-de-France).

Tarifs applicables au 1er janvier 20242017.

 

 Zones Tarifs Annuels € Tarifs Mensuels (11 mois) €
Toutes zones 950,40 86,40
zones 2 - 3 866,80 78,80
zones 3 - 4 844,80 76,80
zones 4 - 5 822,80 74,80

 Le paiement par prélèvements automatiques se fait sur 11 mensualités, le 1er  prélèvement étant majoré de 7,60 € de frais de dossier.

