Particuliers

[INFOGRAPHIE] Le vol : anatomie d’une infraction

Soustraction frauduleuse, intention coupable, chose d’autrui, circonstances aggravantes... le vol obéit à une définition précise, enrichie par une jurisprudence abondante. Cette infographie en illustre les éléments constitutifs et les peines encourues.

Publié le 14/01/2026
Par Jérémy MARTIN
© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
