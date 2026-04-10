With your agreement, we and our 992 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

We and our partners process data for the following purposes:Personalised advertising and content, advertising and content measurement, audience research and services development, Precise geolocation data, and identification through device scanning, Store and/or access information on a device

Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
ACTUALITESGenIA-L : IA JuridiqueESSAIS GRATUITS
RESSOURCES
CHIFFRES & TAUX
AGENDA
SIMULATEURS
BOUTIQUE
Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
logo
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail
Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Particuliers
Particuliers

[PODCAST] Le marché des objets connectés en sport et santé

Dans ce nouvel épisode "Lefebvre Dalloz décode", nous recevons Nina Mihalic, juriste au cabinet BCTG Avocats, pour évoquer la frontière entre objets connectés de bien-être et dispositifs médicaux, ainsi que les enjeux réglementaires pour les fabricants.

Publié le 10/04/2026

Invitée : Nina MIHALIC, juriste, BCTG Avocats.

Préparé et réalisé par : Jérémy MARTIN, journaliste, Lefebvre Dalloz.

© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
Particuliers
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail

Aller plus loin

Mémento Droit commercial 2025
particuliers -

Mémento Droit commercial 2025

Je découvre
Mémento Assemblées générales 2025-2026
particuliers -

Mémento Assemblées générales 2025-2026

Je découvre

A lire aussi

quoti-20260408-bootcamp.jpg
Particuliers

Intégrez l'IA dans votre cabinet d'avocat en 5 jours !

vignettes-podcast-commande-publique.png
Particuliers

[LE PODCAST DE LA SEMAINE] [#2] Opération commande publique

Dans Opération commande publique, une nouvelle série proposée par la rédaction Public de Lefebvre Dalloz, nos chroniqueurs et chroniqueuses décryptent l’actualité de la matière pour les entreprises.
quoti-20220330-semaine-penale.jpg
Particuliers

La semaine de l’actualité pénale

Le pôle pénal des Editions Lefebvre Dalloz a sélectionné pour vous l’actualité marquante de la semaine écoulée.