With your agreement, we and our 992 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.
We and our partners process data for the following purposes:Personalised advertising and content, advertising and content measurement, audience research and services development, Precise geolocation data, and identification through device scanning, Store and/or access information on a device
[PODCAST] Le marché des objets connectés en sport et santé
Dans ce nouvel épisode "Lefebvre Dalloz décode", nous recevons Nina Mihalic, juriste au cabinet BCTG Avocats, pour évoquer la frontière entre objets connectés de bien-être et dispositifs médicaux, ainsi que les enjeux réglementaires pour les fabricants.