With your agreement, we and our 855 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

We and our partners process data for the following purposesPersonalised advertising and content, advertising and content measurement, audience research and services development , Precise geolocation data, and identification through device scanning, Store and/or access information on a device

Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
ACTUALITESNOS OFFRESESSAIS GRATUITS
RESSOURCES
CHIFFRES & TAUX
AGENDA
SIMULATEURS
BOUTIQUE
Logo Lefebvre Dalloz Desktop
icone de recherche
logo
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail
Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Immobilier
Immobilier

[VIDEO] Information environnementale : le notaire doit s'en emparer !

Le notaire doit veiller à délivrer à ses clients une information environnementale de plus en plus précise au titre de son devoir de conseil. Explications de Maëva Fleury, juriste consultant au Cridon Nord-Est, sur les principales problématiques environnementales auxquelles il doit être attentif.

Publié le 22/10/2024
mis à jour le 21/10/2024
© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
Immobilier
Partager sur LinkedInPartager sur TwitterPartager sur Facebook
Envoyer par mail

Aller plus loin

Inneo Notaire
immobilier -

Inneo Notaire

Tous les contenus et services dédiés à votre profession de notaire
à partir de 304,67 € HT/mois
Je découvre
Navis Fiscal
immobilier -

Navis Fiscal

Un fonds documentaire juridique dédié à la fiscalité et mis à jour en continu
à partir de 398,92 € HT/mois
Je découvre

A lire aussi

quoti-20241022-immoblier.jpg
Immobilier - Opération d'aménagement

La Safer qui préempte dans un but environnemental n’est pas limitée aux pratiques agricoles adaptées

quoti-20230117-irl.jpg
Immobilier - Location

L'indice de référence des loyers pour le 3ème trimestre 2024 est publié

quoti-20241016-immobis.jpg
Immobilier - Financement de l'immobilier

MaPrimeRénov' : le Gouvernement réduit le reste à charge des ménages