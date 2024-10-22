With your agreement, we and our 855 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.
[VIDEO] Information environnementale : le notaire doit s'en emparer !
Le notaire doit veiller à délivrer à ses clients une information environnementale de plus en plus précise au titre de son devoir de conseil. Explications de Maëva Fleury, juriste consultant au Cridon Nord-Est, sur les principales problématiques environnementales auxquelles il doit être attentif.