Particuliers
Particuliers

[VIDEO] Parentalité sans filiation : beaux-parents, parents sociaux et famille recomposée ?

Lors de la 21e édition des États généraux du droit de la famille et du patrimoine organisés par le CNB, qui s'est tenue les 30 et 31 janvier 2025, Vanessa Blot, avocate à Lille, et Florent Berdeaux, avocat à Paris, explicitent les nouveaux enjeux attachés à la parentalité sans filiation : beaux-parents, parents sociaux et famille recomposée.

Publié le 21/02/2025
Particuliers
