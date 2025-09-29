With your agreement, we and our 936 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.
[LA VIDEO DE LA SEMAINE] Le salarié peut-il reporter ses congés payés lorsqu’il tombe malade pendant ses vacances ?
Peut-on reporter ses congés payés lorsqu’on tombe malade pendant ses vacances ? La Cour de cassation vient de trancher dans un arrêt du 10 septembre 2025, alignant le droit français sur les exigences européennes. Une décision qui bouleverse les pratiques RH et soulève encore de nombreuses questions.