Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Social
Social

[LA VIDEO DE LA SEMAINE] Le salarié peut-il reporter ses congés payés lorsqu’il tombe malade pendant ses vacances ?

Peut-on reporter ses congés payés lorsqu’on tombe malade pendant ses vacances ? La Cour de cassation vient de trancher dans un arrêt du 10 septembre 2025, alignant le droit français sur les exigences européennes. Une décision qui bouleverse les pratiques RH et soulève encore de nombreuses questions.

Publié le 29/09/2025
quoti-20250929-video.jpg

© Lefebvre Dalloz

© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
