Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Social/ Absences et congés
Social - Absences et congés

[INFOGRAPHIE] Quels sont les jours fériés en 2026 ?

Le Code du travail prévoit 11 jours fériés légaux en France. En 2026, certains tombent sur des jours ouvrables. Tour d'horizon dans cette infographie.

Publié le 19/12/2025
Par Sophie André
© Editions Francis Lefebvre - La Quotidienne
SocialAbsences et congés
