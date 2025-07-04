With your agreement, we and our 910 partners use cookies or similar technologies to store, access, and process personal data like your visit on this website, IP addresses and cookie identifiers. Some partners do not ask for your consent to process your data and rely on their legitimate business interest. You can withdraw your consent or object to data processing based on legitimate interest at any time by clicking on “Learn More” or in our Privacy Policy on this website.

Accueil/ Actualités - La Quotidienne/ Social
Social

[INFOGRAPHIE] Qu'est-ce que le droit à la déconnexion ?

Le droit à la déconnexion a été consacré par la loi n° 2016-1088 du 8 août 2016. Quelles sont les obligations de l'employeur en la matière ? Comment mettre en oeuvre le droit à la déconnexion ? Le point en image.

Publié le 04/07/2025
Social
Social - Rupture du contrat de travail

Une semaine de jurisprudence sociale à la Cour de cassation

Nous avons sélectionné pour vous les arrêts les plus marquants rendus cette semaine par la Cour de cassation.
Social

[LIVRE BLANC] Agenda fiscal et social juillet 2025

Pour ne rien manquer des échéances importantes du mois de juillet, retrouvez dans ce livre blanc les dates limites d’accomplissement des formalités fiscales et sociales.
Social - Social

La prévention des risques liés aux fortes chaleurs est renforcée à compter du 2 juillet 2025

La prévention des risques liés aux épisodes de chaleur intense fait désormais l’objet d’une réglementation spécifique dans le Code du travail. Sa mise en œuvre peut donner lieu à une mise en demeure par l’inspecteur du travail. Les épisodes de canicule ouvrant droit au chômage intempéries dans le secteur du BTP sont définis.